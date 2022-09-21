GUWAHATI: Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi has shared a video on social media of a wild elephant ‘toying’ with a car in Guwahati, Assam.

In the video, it can be seen that the wild elephant is pushing a car parked at a location in Guwahati city in Assam for fun.

However, Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi while sharing the video raised the issue of rising human-elephant conflict.

“Real time lesson for a peaceful coexistence,” said Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi while sharing the video.

Notably, with rapid urbanisation, the issue of human-elephant conflicts across Assam has also seen a spike.

From 1980 to 2003, as many as 1010 people in Assam and more than 1150 people across Northeast have died from human–elephant conflicts.

