Guwahati: On Tuesday one construction worker belonging to Bihar lost his life in an accident at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) construction site in Changsari of Kamrup Rural, Assam.

Kameshwar Prasad Singh, a resident of Bihar, was loading goods from a truck when heavy materials suddenly fell on him resulting in his death on the spot.

The police have registered a case regarding the incident.

Some of the workers who were there on the spot said that goods as heavy as those should have been unloaded through forklifts but they were forced to work that way.

This is the second such accident to occur in Guwahati in recent times.

On March 23, another worker identified as Subhas Mandal, a resident of West Bengal’s Alipurduar, died while working at Star Cement factory premises in Sonapur.

He was hit by a heavy object and was rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), but could not survive and passed away on the way.