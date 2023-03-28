GUWAHATI: Former chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Rakesh Paul, on Tuesday (March 28), walked out of jail.

After walking out of Guwahati central jail in Assam, former APSC chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul expressed happiness.

“I am happy to be out of jail,” said Rakesh Paul.

Notably, Paul was released from jail on bail after over six years.

Paul was arrested by the Assam police in November 2016 and was in jail since then.

On March 24, the Gauhati high court had granted bail to Rakesh Paul, the former chairman of APSC.

Paul was arrested by the Assam police in connection with the infamous APSC cash-for-job scam.

The Gauhati high court granted bail to ex-APSC chairman Rakesh Paul in a case registered at the Bhangagarh police station in Guwahati, Assam.

Paul already secured bail in four other cases related to the APSC cash-for-job scam in Assam.

The APSC cash-for-job scam is one of the biggest corruption scandals to have hit Assam in recent years.

Rakesh Paul was the chairman of the APSC between 2012 and 2019.

The enforcement directorate (ED) slapped criminal charges against Paul on the basis of an Assam police FIR that alleged irregularities related to the recruitment of candidates in Assam government services through the examination conducted by the APSC.