GUWAHATI: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the answer key for the 2022 CCE prelims exam held on March 26, 2023.

Candidates who appeared for the APSC CCE prelims exam can now download their provisional answer keys from the official website – apsc.nic.in.

Candidates have time till March 31, 2023 to raise any objections they may have.

Assam PSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2022 – Direct link to download

Assam CCE Prelims Answer Key – GS Paper 1

Assam CCE Prelims Answer Key – GS Paper 2

Candidates will be able to raise their objections through email.

The steps to download and raise objections to the APSC CCE Prelims have been shared below for reference.

Assam PSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2022 – How to download and raise objections

Visit the official website – apsc.nic.in

Under the What’s New column, click on the link for – provisional Answer Keys of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 vide Advt.No 26/2022

Click on the links provided for GS Paper 1 and GS Paper 2 to view the answer key

To raise objections, download the Answer Key claim format and submit the challenge

Email the objections to apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com

APSC has stated that it would not entertain any claim for the CCE Prelims Answer key if it is NOT submitted in the prescribed format.

The document has been shared below for candidates to refer to

Assam PSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2022 – Answer Key Claim Format PDF

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) conducted the APSC CCE Prelims exam on March 26, 2023.

After the challenge window closes, APSC will work towards releasing the final answer key and result.

Candidates who qualify in the APSC CCE Prelims exam would become eligible to appear for the mains exam.