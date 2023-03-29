GUWAHATI: The Assam Government on Wednesday announced a reward of Rs 50 lakhs to ace pugilist Lovlina Borgohain.

This announcement was made by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Assam Assembly.

It is worth mentioning that the announcement comes after Borgohain clinched gold medals in the 75kg final on March 26 at World Championships in New Delhi.

The Assam boxer defeated two-time Commonwealth Games medalist Caitlin Parker of Australia with a split 5-2 verdict in the 75kg final at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship in New Delhi.

With this win, Lovlina Borgohain has added a fourth gold medal to India’s tally in the ongoing World Boxing Championship.

Besides Lonlina, Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen had clinched the title of World Champion for the second successive time by defeating two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.

Nikhat is now the second Indian female boxer to win multiple gold medals at the World Championships after legendary pugilist Mary Kom.

On March 25, ace pugilist Nitu Ghanghas had clinched the gold medal and scripted history as a world champion in the ongoing Women’s World Boxing Championships final.

Nitu Ghanghas defeated Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia in the 48 kg weight category by registering a dominating 5-0 win. With this, Nitu has become the sixth Indian female to become a world champion.

She won her first World Championships gold medal in Istanbul in 2022 and followed it up with a gold medal at the prestigious Strandja Memorial tournament.

Last year, she won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.