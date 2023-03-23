GUWAHATI: Lovlina Borgohain from Assam has secured a medal for India at the women’s world boxing championships 2023.

Lovlina Borgohain has entered the semi-final of the women’s world boxing championships 2023 by registering a thumping victory in her quarter-final match.

Lovlina Borgohain from Assam entered into the semi-final of the women’s world boxing championships 2023 in the 75 kg category.

Lovlina won her QF bout against Rady Gramane of Mozambique at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

She will next take on 2018 world champion Li Qian of China in the semi-finals.

Other Indian pugilists to have secured medals for India in the event are: Nitu Ghanghas, Nikhat Zareen and Saweety Boora.

On the other hand, Sakshi Chaudhary (52 kilograms), Manisha Moun (57 kilograms), Jaismine Lamboria (60 kilograms) and Nupur Sheoran (+81 kilograms) had to suffer losses.