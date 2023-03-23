GUWAHATI: Illegal weapons have been recovered from the residence of arrested chief engineer of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Indrajit Bora in Assam.

One pistol, one air gun and 10 rounds of .22 ammunition were recovered from the residence of GMC chief engineer Indrajit Bora in Guwahati, Assam.

The arms and ammunition were recovered by the sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (DV&AC) during a search operation conducted at the residence of GMC chief engineer Indrajit Bora.

The search was conducted after GMC chief engineer Indrajit Bora was arrested on Wednesday (March 22) after he was caught red handed by the sleuths of DV&AC, Assam for accepting bribe at his office in Guwahati, Assam.

The GMC chief engineer was arrested “immediately after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for releasing his security deposit”.