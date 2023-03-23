GUWAHATI: “Education is the backbone of any nation and it plays a great role to shape the human resources which are key to a prosperous nation,” said Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday.

He said this during his presidential address at an Educators’ Meet organized by O P Jindal Global University at a city hotel in Guwahati.

In his address, Assam Governor said that education serves as the backbone of any nation which also plays a key role in cultivating human resources.

Therefore, all stakeholders should channel their energy towards investing in education, fostering the development of human resources and propelling unyielding advancement of the nation.

Speaking on the topic of the discussion, “The Present and Future of Higher Education,” the Governor said that higher education is the driving force for the growth of the nation.

He underlined the fact that higher education shapes various aspects of life such as social, political, cultural, scientific, and technological which are crucial for the sustained development of any country.

Assam Governor also reminisced about the glorious past of the Indian education system, noting that “long before the emergence of the first university in Europe, the higher education system in India had already lit the flame of knowledge in the ancient world.”

He praised the great universities of India’s past, such as Nalanda and Taxila, which attracted the best students and educators from around the world for debate, discussion, and dissemination of knowledge.

Looking to the future, Assam Governor noted India’s aim to acquire technical expertise in the development of higher education, which will not only inspire future generations to acquire higher education but also make them skilled for complex technical tasks.

He urged universities and higher education institutions to take up the role of catalysts to use new opportunities by addressing challenges.

Assam Governor also said that higher education in the future of India will largely be determined by NEP 2020.

The education policy which is the first in the 21st century has the potential of turning higher education as an enabler to churn the human resources to take the country altogether to a higher pedestal.

Assam Governor also said, ‘Our ability to provide our youth with high-quality higher education opportunities provided by NEP 2020 will determine the future of our country.’

He highlighted the need for continuous development according to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which aims to provide global, quality, and inclusive education.

The event was also attended by Assam Education Minister of the State, Dr Ranoj Pegu, and a host of dignitaries from the arena of academics from all over the country.