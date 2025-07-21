Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio inspects landslide-hit NH-29, calls for immediate restoration

Dimapur: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio visited the severely landslide-affected stretch along National Highway-29 at Old Kohima Municipal Council (KMC) dumping site on Monday.

He was accompanied by deputy chief minister TR Zeliang and others to assess the affected stretch. The inspection assessed the severity of the landslide and explored both immediate and long-term mitigation measures to ensure the safety and smooth flow of traffic along this critical route.

During the visit, Rio held discussions with various stakeholders to formulate a comprehensive plan to address the issue.

He emphasised the need for coordinated action among all concerned departments and community stakeholders to address the problem effectively.

Authorities are initiating necessary interventions to stabilise the affected area and minimise further disruptions along NH-29.

