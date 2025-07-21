Guwahati: A 20-year-old youth from Lotakhat village under Dhula Police Station in Assam’s Darrang district has been arrested for allegedly creating and sharing social media reels opposing the ongoing eviction drives in the state.

The individual, identified as Mahmud Alam, is accused of posting videos critical of the eviction process, which reportedly contained remarks against the state administration and the Chief Minister.

According to police, the videos were found to have provocative and satirical content, allegedly aimed at mobilizing opposition to the government’s eviction efforts, particularly those involving individuals categorized as doubtful citizens.

Authorities stated that the content violated provisions of cyber laws. Following his arrest, Mahmud Alam was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.