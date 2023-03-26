NEW DELHI: Olympic medalist from Assam – Lovlina Borgohain won gold medal for India at the women’s world boxing championship 2023 held in New Delhi.

Lovlina Borgohain from Assam clinched gold medal at the women’s world boxing championship in the 75kg category.

Lovlina won her final bout against Australia’s Caitlin Parker with a split 5-2 verdict.

This is Lovlina Borgohain’s first gold at the competition after settling for bronze in 2018 and 2019 edition.

After winning the bronze medal in Tokyo, Lovlina didn’t have the best in 2022, where she failed to make a mark both at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

Also read: India logs highest number of COVID cases in 149 days, centre asks states to ramp up testing

However, she produced a strong show at the nationals and also bagged a gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championship in November last year.

Nikhat Zareen (48-50 kg) had earlier defeated Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam to win her second gold at Worlds.

Nitu Ghanghas (45-48 kg) and Saweety Boora (75-81 kg) had also won gold after beating their respective opponents in the finals on Saturday.