NEW DELHI: India, on Sunday (March 26), logged the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the last 149 days.

Nearly 2000 COVID-19 cases were logged on Sunday (March 26) across India.

India logged 1890 new COVID-19 cases, while the active cases increased to 9433, according to the union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

India had recorded 2208 COVID-19 cases in a single day on October 28 last year.

The COVID-19 death toll increased to 5,30,831 with seven deaths.

The active cases now comprises 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, with steady rise in COVID-19 cases in recent times, the union government directed the states to increase testing for COVID-19 infection.

“In the past several weeks, in some states COVID-19 testing has declined and the current testing levels are insufficient as compared to the standards prescribed by WHO,” read the union health ministry advisory issued to states.

“Testing at the levels of districts and blocks also varies, with some states relying heavily on the less sensitive rapid antigen tests. Hence, it is critical to maintain optimum testing for COVID-19, equitably distributed across the states.”