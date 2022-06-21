DIBRUGARH: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, visited the residence of noted historian Dr Sristidhar Dutta, who passed away at private nursing home in Guwahati on Monday.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for his departed soul.

Dr Sristidhar Dutta’s cremation was performed at his native village Hatkhola in Lahowal in Dibrugarh district of Assam with full state honour.

He passed away at the age of 77 at a private nursing home in Guwahati on Monday morning.

He was an eminent writer, educationist, social activist and retired professor and head of department of history, dean of faculty of social sciences at Rajiv Gandhi University at Itanagar.

Dutta was born on February 1, 1945 at Lahowal in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

He started his school education from No 1 Madharkatt primary school.

He was an eminent historian of the region who had penned many books.

Among the books that Dutta penned, the Matak and their kingdom, The Kayaks the Moran’s and the Moamoria Rebellion, Student Movements in Arunachal Pradesh, History of Arunachal Pradesh, Buddhism in Arunachal Pradesh, The Problem of Internally displaced person and Refugees in the North East India, Cross Border Trade of North East India, Religious History of Arunachal Pradesh, Martial Traditions of North East India, Sources of the History of Arunachl Pradesh, Resistance Movement in North East India, Mayamara Vaisnavism to Moamoria Rebellion were the most notable.

His death was condoled by several organisation across the state.

He left behind his wife, son, daughter and host of relatives.