Mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – Heeraben Modi was born in 1922.

PM Modi’s mother entered into her birth centenary year on Saturday (June 18, 2022).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited his mother at her residence in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar to wish and seek her blessings.

On the occasion, PM Narendra Modi also penned a blog detailing his mother’s life and struggles.

“If my father had been alive, he would have completed his birth centenary year last week,” PM Narendra Modi said in his personal blog.

However, one of the most notable ‘mistakes’ that PM Narendra Modi made on the personal blog was that he claimed that his grandmother – mother of PM Narendra Modi’s mother – died of Spanish Flu pandemic.

“At a tender age, she lost my grandmother to the Spanish Flu pandemic,” stated PM Modi in his personal blog.

However, according to Wikipedia and many other records, “1918 (Spanish) flu pandemic in India was the outbreak of an unusually deadly influenza pandemic in British India between 1918 and 1920 as a part of the worldwide Spanish flu pandemic”.

If Wikipedia and other records are to be believed, PM Modi made a ‘mistake’ when he, in his personal blog, stated that his grandmother died of Spanish Flu pandemic.

Because, spread of Spanish flu pandemic in India was over by 1920.

Many have started to question the contrary remarks by PM Modi in his blog.

If PM Modi’s grandmother had died of Spanish flu pandemic, it must have been between 1918-20 and his mother must have born before 1918 and not 1922.

Or else, PM Narendra Modi’s grandmother must have died after 1922, thus ruling out the claim that she died of Spanish flu pandemic.