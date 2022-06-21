As many as 51 persons have been killed and 139 others sustained injuries in action by the Assam police since May 2021.

This was informed by the Assam government via an affidavit to the Gauhati high court.

“As far records, there have been 51 numbers of deaths and 139 numbers of injuries caused due to police action or during police custody since May 2021 till May 31 this year,” the affidavit by the Assam government to the Gauhati high court stated.

The Gauhati high court had directed the home department of the Assam government to file affidavit in connection with a PIL that was filed by Delhi-based advocate Arif Jwadder.

The PIL sought the intervention of the Gauhati high court in regards to alleged “fake encounters” in Assam that have been on the rise since Himanta Biswa Sarma took over charge as the chief minister of the state in May 10, 2021.

A probe into the alleged “fake encounters” by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the supervision of the Gauhati high court is also sought.

“Police personnel do not have a licence to kill, the whole idea of the CrPC is to apprehend criminals and bring them to justice, not to kill them,” the PIL added.