Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, announced that a relief package for the flood-affected people of the state would be rolled out soon.

“A flood relief package for the affected people will be announced soon,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He added: “Our government will soon launch a portal for the affected people to register their livestock loss and other damages caused by flood.”

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said this while visiting a flood relief camp at Nalbari district in Assam.

“Directed Nalbari district administration to ensure that affected people get access to relief materials, including child food,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Assam has been a witness to one of the worst ever flood season that has already affected over 47 lakh people in 32 out of the 36 districts.

Moreover, over 80 people have died in the floods and landslides in Assam.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Barak Valley of Assam has deteriorated further with major road and railway links being snapped.