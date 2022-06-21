As Assam is being battered by worst-ever flood season, Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama has vowed to help the flood affected people in the state.

Dalai Lama has pledged to make a donation to flood-ravaged Assam “as a mark of solidarity” with the people of the state.

“As a mark of my solidarity with the people of Assam, I am making a donation from the Gaden Phodrang Trust of the Dalai Lama to support those efforts,” he said.

Dalai Lama made this announcement via a letter to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In the letter to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Dalai Lama has expressed concerns about the flood situation in the state.

Also read: Watch | Assam floods: Man carries baby in waist-deep water

“It is most unfortunate that the monsoon rains in Assam and other parts of India seem to wreak havoc year after year. I would like to express my sadness about the hardship caused to so many people in your state due to the recent floods,” Dalai Lama stated in the letter to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “I offer my deep condolences to you, to the families who have lost loved ones, and to everyone affected by the flooding.”

Assam has been a witness to one of the worst ever flood season that has already affected over 47 lakh people in 32 out of the 36 districts.

Moreover, over 80 people have died in the floods and landslides in Assam.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Barak Valley of Assam has deteriorated further with major road and railway links being snapped.