A video has surfaced in the social media platforms that adequately portrays the grim flood situation in Assam.

In the viral video that has been doing the rounds in social media, a man is seen carrying his newborn child across waist-deep flood waters.

The viral video was taken at Silchar in Cachar district of Assam where the man, carrying his newborn child, crossed a submerged street in waist-deep flood waters.

Assam has been a witness to one of the worst ever flood season that has already affected over 47 lakh people in 32 out of the 36 districts.

Moreover, over 80 people have died in the floods and landslides in Assam.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Barak Valley of Assam has deteriorated further with major road and railway links being snapped.