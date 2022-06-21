Guwahati: Pabhojan Gold Tea, a rare variety of organic tea from Assam’s Golaghat district, was on Monday sold at a whopping Rs 99,999 per kg at a special auction held in Jorhat to commemorate International Tea Day.

This was the highest price fetched at the special auction.

A Jorhat Tea Auction Centre (JTAC) official said the tea was purchased by Esah Tea,a D2C Tea Brand from Assam.

Pabhojan Gold Tea offers a bright yellow liquor with a soothing after-taste and is made from the choicest second flush tips plucked from the tea estate.

The tea was offered in the Mjunction special catalogue. Mjunction services limited, which is India’s largest B2B e-commerce company, manages Jorhat Tea Auction Centre in Assam.

“We are delighted to have won the auction which will help us provide our customers with one of the finest tea blends from Assam. This tea variety is rare and for tea connoisseurs, this is an experience in a cup,” said Bijit Sarma, Founder, CEO, Esah Tea.

“Our customers are spread across the globe and understand the taste and value of this variety. We are glad to be able to continue with our mission to provide them with authentic Assam tea flavors and revive the sheen of the state. We really look forward to seeing more tea sellers come with specialty tea,” he said.

Rakhi Dutta Saikia, promoter of Pabhojan Organic Tea Estate, said, “We made the tea with the finest small buds. We produced only 1 kg of this rare variety of tea. We are delighted at this new record-breaking price and creating history for the first time as we manufactured it based on high demand from discerning consumers, tea connoisseurs, and buyers for this type of premium quality specialty tea.”

“The price it fetched is something that will help the Assam tea industry regain its lost fame,” she said.

Esah Tea is a brand devoted to providing the ultimate tea experience and presents a range of organic tea blends that are carefully curated “to rejuvenate and revive mind, body, and soul with the natural healing qualities of tea” from the local gardens.

“This new addition to its offerings will attract interest from its consumer base not just in India but abroad,” the company said.

This rare variety of specialty tea will be available for purchase at https://esahtea.in for Indian consumers and at https://esahtea.com for international buyers.