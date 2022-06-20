New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahai on Monday sought to draw a parallel between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adolf Hitler saying Modi “will die like Hitler” if he follows the path of the German dictator.

The Congress, however, distanced itself from the statement made at the party’s ‘Satyagraha’ protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme.

The party said it does not endorse any indecent remarks against the Prime Minister.

Addressing party workers at the ‘Satyagraha’, Sahai dubbed the BJP dispensation as a government of “looters”.

“This is a government of looters. Modi is acting like a ringmaster and has adopted the role of a dictator,” he said.

“I feel he has even surpassed Hitler. Hitler had also created an organisation called ‘Khaki’ from within the army. If Modi follows Hitler’s path, he will die like Hitler, remember this,” Sahai said.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi that the Congress will continuously fight the Modi government’s dictatorial mindset and anti-people policies.

“But it does not endorse any indecent remarks against the prime minister,” Ramesh said, adding that the party’s struggle will continue as per Gandhian principles.