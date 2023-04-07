GUWAHATI: Continuing its drive against the trans-border crimes and narcotics trafficking, troops of the Border Security Force (BSF), Guwahati Frontier, foiled a smuggling bid and apprehended a drug trafficker.

The BSF troopers seized a huge quantity of banned Yaba tablets at South Salmara district of Assam along the Indo-Bangladesh international border.

Based on specific input, troops of the 45 Battalion of BSF conducted a special operation at the Border Out Post (BOP) Sahapara in Assam’s South Salmara district.

One drug trafficker was arrested in the operation.

The BSF seized as many as 600 Yaba tablets, estimated to be valued at Rs 3 lakh, from the possession of the arrested drug trafficker.

During interrogation of the accused, it was found that the consignment of addictive tablets was meant to be smuggled from India to Bangladesh.

The drug trafficker along with the seized items was later handed over to Assam police for further legal action.