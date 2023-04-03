AIZAWL: Akhleshwar Singh, the new IGP of BSF (Mizoram & Cachar Frontier) called on Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Akhleshwar Singh, the IGP of BSF apprised Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati of the role and duties of BSF in the protection of the border area, for maintaining peace and stability in the border area and for their civil action through which they serve the locals in the area where they are posted.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati thanked the IGP, his staff officers, and the BSF jawans for their dedication and devotion to their duties.

He urged the BSF Jawans posted across the state’s border areas to remain vigilant and active in discharging their duties.

Kalyan Kanti Majumdar, DIG and Mahender Kumar, Commandant, 38 Bn, BSF accompanied the IGP of BFS (Mizoram & Cachar Frontier).