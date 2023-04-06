Guwahati: On Thursday three Himalayan griffon vultures were found dead in a field near Chaygaon under the Kamrup district of Assam.

As per reports, the giant birds were found in a field near Chaygaon’s Nowamati village.

The reports further stated that while three vultures were found dead, another one was found in critical condition and is being monitored.

Also Read: Assam | Buses collide in Kaziranga, several passengers injured in accident

Further, the cause of death of the Himalayan griffon vultures is suspected to be poisoning.

The officials have begun an investigation into the incident.

It may be mentioned that last year in March, 100 vultures were found dead in Chaygaon in Kamrup district, Assam.

Also Read: Dasara earns second highest box office collection after Pathaan

At least two dead eagles were also found there.

The Assam forest department following an investigation informed that the birds were killed due to a trap meant for dogs.

The vultures fed on the pesticide-laced goat carcasses leading to their deaths.