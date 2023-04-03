The Telegu film Dasara has earned more than Rs 50 Cr in India and may cross Rs 100 Cr worldwide. The film witnessed a glorious opening with a Rs 38 Crore gross. While there was a slight drop on day 2 but saw a sudden rise during the weekends. Nani’s film Dasara was released with Ajay Devgn’s film Bholaa but Dasara stormed with the box office collection worldwide in the first weekend itself.

The pan-India film Dasara was released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages. According to the makers, The film has earned Rs 13 Crore net in India and Rs 14 Crore worldwide on Sunday. So, the film collected Rs 56 Crore in India and Rs 87 Crore worldwide.

While Dasara has received a good response at the ticket counters in the Telegu market, in the Hindi market the film is getting tough competition from Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa. Dasara becomes the only Pan India film to score the 2nd highest weekend collection worldwide after Pathaan.

Dasara brings focus on the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. The film is directed by debutant Srikanth Odhela. Apart from Nani, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko and Dheekshith Shetty.