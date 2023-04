KAZIRANGA: A major road accident has been reported from Kaziranga in Assam.

According to reports, two buses collided at Kohora in Kaziranga, Assam.

The collision resulted in many passengers in both the buses sustaining injuries.

The accident took place on Thursday (April 06) morning.

The accident took place just hours before President Droupadi Murmu was to arrive in Kaziranga national park in Assam.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)