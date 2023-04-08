For someone hailing from a family where the essence of the musical was sufficiently embedded, it would only be expected that their own embarking upon this path of the melodic would be a smoothly flowing narrative. But when such preset obviousness of choice receives a stark setback as part of the many harsh realities of life, the dreams in consideration like these might assume a quality of greater fragility.

This had been pretty much the case for Meba Ofilia whom we might know as the 2018 winner of the Best Indian Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards but for whom this identity in musical glory had been not one easily attained. To be fair though, success never does come easy but for Ofilia who presumably would be finding her place on the stage anyway, the beginnings of her aspirational journey had not been so conducive a path that the entire universe would conspire to lead her on.

The trails of music along which has run Ofilia’s familial lineage emerge as very distinct etches of identity always available to her. But despite the renown of her uncle Nichola Dann as well as her grandfather as a well-known folk singer-songwriter and also an aunt dabbling in Indian classical music, the internationally prominent current-day presence of the young girl would come to be only out of some initial decision in scepticism.

A graduate in English literature who then proceeded with a study of law to further her academics, Ofilia’s decision to pursue music would not be regarded with much enthusiasm by her immediate family. But for someone who innately understands music as part of her ‘heritage’ perhaps and has therefore found herself humming tunes as far back as she would remember, Meba Ofilia could not be persuaded otherwise of course.

The challenge however was far more nuanced than what it might be perceived as. That the resistance came from her mother who Meba regards as her role model was the tricky part. But that she embodies in herself every aspect of what she sings gloriously about in terms of self-love and confidence and female resilience led her to eke out a way from all this mess. It though might not have been the absolute reality for a dreamy Ofilia if she did not had her roots emerge from a place of such empowerment as the Khasi identity.

Hailing from the northeast Indian state of Meghalaya, the belongingness that she experienced in all pride as being part of one of the few matrilineal societies would be the premise upon which Ofilia would dare to dream in indulging all the far-fetched desires of her fantasy. And not just dream but live as well the kind of life nestled in the extent of the profound reach of the art even when limited by the crutches of organised existence. In deciding to forego the lawistic line in what would be an act of defiance and compliance all at once and choosing to chart the rhythmic waters while being intimidated as well by an overwhelming sense of stage fright- Meba Ofilia has forever drawn upon the core essence of her primary identity.

Overwhelming as well might have been the circumstances dictating the setting that Ofilia was most interested in, that which in itself was already notable in drifting further from the ‘family tradition’ of classical musicality and finding her heart resonating with the melodies of R&B as well as in the beats of hip hop. Back when she started out the scene of her dreaming would occur as predominantly a male bastion. But the passion that she harboured in this particular genre of singing meant that Meba would not really regard it as a challenge. It helped indeed that all her life, she had been particularly well acquainted with the menfolk as part of a family.

From such a place of arising that was close-knit a unit allowing, therefore, a young Ofilia to explore her individuality while adapting as well to others not like her in physical terms, it would be a such privilege that accompanied her being in this part of the world that would stir the songstress deeply seated in her. And thus she would emerge to be in the limelight in an arena where female representation had never been so resplendent in its receiving across the country.

Learning to play the guitar from her brother when she was 15 to covet global fame as an early 20-something with the backing of Khasi Bloodz, Meba Ofilia has found also generously receiving from her family of both physical and emotional ties. Making quite a splash in the indie music circuit in Shillong since 2016, it would be the 2018 track Done Talking with Big Ri proved to be her defining act for her. She was then only a few years old as a professional musician when the phenomenal happened for Meba Ofilia, spurred of course by the immense musical sensibilities she had come to boast of as a serendipitous mix of flair and fortitude.

The win was significant anyway for a newcomer like Ofilia but the fact that she managed to eke out more experienced and internationally reputed names like Raja Kumari validated even greatly the worth of her musical identity. With powerful lyrics rendered impeccably in the characteristic style of what is a delightful mix drawing upon her soothing voice and assertive confidence, Done Talking clearly established the range of talent that led Meba Ofilia to instant stardom. Since then she has come a long way in a short span of time, finding herself featuring in an all-female rap cypher headlined by Kumari herself. Closing in the gap from competitor to co-performer with the Indian Princess herself, both in name and in rap identity, is this Shillong-born musician of global stature incorporating in her personal expression influences of many a prominent and essentially female musicians as well.

Closer home, she continues to be as relevant as ever and despite her growing popularity. Proud indeed in her identity unfurled through the state of Meghalaya, Ofilia also was the voice in an official Meghalaya Tourism project while continuing to churn out music that strike as many personal belongings. She has also collaborated with other eminent artists as well and has evolved incredibly over the years. From the gospel music that she first practised as a child and found fun in as a hobby and even intended to keep it that way to making the conscious choice in making music her career and identity even at the risk of angering her family and dropping out from law school in the final year, Meba Ofilia has experienced for herself the journey of what has thankfully panned more favourably than she expected it to.

Her repository of work is one striking in each element of what she delivers. Be it therefore the debut album Untitled. She traverses a whole world of emotions as diversely occurring in their real character dictating, therefore, the shift of musical approach directing every individual song or even her very first track Don’t Stop evoking even in all its creation in inexperience the sentiments of what only music can render palpable and of course her characteristic treading of the realm in female representation as something that innately resonates with her, Meba Ofilia has scripted for herself a comfort place in this arena of the unconventional in all profusion of her artistic expression.