GUWAHATI: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta paid a visit to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam.

The Kamakhya Temple is located atop the Nilachal hills in Guwahati, Assam.

Preity Zinta, who is the owner of the IPL team Punjab Kings, was in Guwahati, Assam for her team’s match in the city earlier this week.

On Saturday (April 08), Preity Zinta shared a video montage on her social media handles to share glimpses of her spiritual trip to Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam.

She also stated visiting the Kamakhya temple was also a reason for her to visit Guwahati, besides supporting her IPL team.

Also read: Assam | President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie on board Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft

“One of my reasons to go to Guwahati was to visit the famous Kamakhya Devi temple. Even though our flight was delayed for several hours and I was up all night, it all seemed worth it once I entered the temple. I felt such powerful vibrations when I went there and a sense of peace and calm,” she said.

She added, “These moments of stillness and gratitude make up for all the chaos and judgement around and for this I am grateful. If any of you go visit Guwahati do not miss this incredible temple. You can thank me later. Jai Ma Kamakhya – Jai mata di.”