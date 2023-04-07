GUWAHATI: After facing severe backlash for covering the Bharalu river in Guwahati city of Assam with Tarpaulin, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has clarified its stand on the matter.

The GMC has stated that it covered the Bharalu river in Guwahati city of Assam to keep the “mosquito menace” in the city at bay.

The GMC said that it covered up the Bharalu river in Guwahati city of Assam so as high profile guests, including President, PM and visiting IPL teams, are not ‘bothered’ by mosquitoes.

“GMC is trying to ensure that our guests aren’t bothered by the mosquito menace,” the GMC said.

However, this justification from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) authorities has not gone down well with the netizens.

Also read: Assam government hides dirty Bharalu river in Guwahati to keep its black water out of sight of IPL players?

“Please define ‘guests’?.. And what about the tax paying Guwahatians???” a twitter user questioned.

“Charity begins at home GMC! The guests will be gone today but what about the tax paying citizens of your municipality?” another twitter user questioned.

Another twitter user said: “Gmc will get Nobel for this great innovation in mosquito controlling.”

It may be mentioned here that another section rejects the justification given by the GMC and says that the Assam government seems to have tried to hide the ‘dirty’ Bharalu river in the city from the view of ‘guests’.

“Hide it altogether!” This is the ‘unique’ plan the Assam government seems to have come up with to keep the ‘dirty’ and ‘black’ waters of the Bharalu river in Guwahati out of view of the ‘guests’.

Not cleaning it or developing it, but covering it.