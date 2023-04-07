GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday (April 07), attended the platinum jubilee celebration of Gauhati high court in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Assam governor Gulab Chand Kataria, chief justice of India – justice DY Chandrachud and union law minister Kiren Rijiju in a programme held in Guwahati.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appreciated the role played by the Gauhati high court as true guardian of human rights, protector of the constitution and promoter of age-old democratic ethos.

He said that the Gauhati high court has been a major catalyst in empowering the citizens of the Northeast to be well informed about their rights.

The Assam chief minister also lauded its contribution in creating a pedigree of legal luminaries and for its unique distinction as an institution of superior standards and lofty ideals.

Stating that India has a glorious legal tradition, the Assam chief minister said that the Gauhati high court has, time and again, stood with the common people in their testing times and played out its role as their saviour.

He further said that the Gauhati high court has a unique identity for being the common high court for all the seven states of the Northeast for a longer span of its existence.

The Assam chief minister informed that the state government has taken a decision for withdrawal of petty offence cases to bring down the pendency of cases.

Cases punishable up to 3 years with or without fine and registered was taken into consideration for withdrawal barring the cases of heinous nature, he said adding that till February this year around 27 thousand such cases have been withdrawn and it is estimated that through this action around one lakh criminal cases will be disposed of which will reduce the burden in lower courts.