Guwahati: The Directorate of Information and Public Relation (DIPR) Assam was trolled on social media for publishing an advertisement in newspapers featuring an image of an African elephant to welcome President Droupadi Murmu to the state.

President Droupadi Murmu is in Assam to take part in Gaj Utsav at Kaziranga National Park (KNP) which is organised to mark 30 years of Project Elephant.

To welcome President Murmu to Assam, the DIPR on Thursday published a display advertisement with an image of an African elephant on the front page of almost all daily newspapers published from Guwahati.

The screen grab of the advertisement was widely shared on social media especially on Twitter on Friday.

Many users have slammed DIPR for using an irrelevant image of African elephants in the advertisement to depict Kaziranga National Park.

Welcome to Hon'ble President of India to Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Unfortunate that Assam tourism department and DIPRO Assam have highlighted African elephants in the welcome banner.@CMOfficeAssam @cmpatowary @Pijush_hazarika pic.twitter.com/0Fbv7wzvzp — Jayanta K Das (@jayantakrdas) April 7, 2023

“…Unfortunate that Assam tourism department and DIPR Assam have highlighted African elephants in the welcome banner,” said wildlife activist Jayanta Das in a tweet.

“It’s a shame on us,” said another Twitterati.

“Everything (outrageous) is possible in the land of the #mama,” wrote another user.

“Did our elephants refuse to pose ??” asked another user.

An African elephant on posters and advertisements of Gaj Mahotsav in Kaziranga!!!!………… pic.twitter.com/AMpwjiXq3C — Utpal Parashar (@utpal_parashar) April 6, 2023

Around 2000 Asian elephants are found in and around Kaziranga National Park. According to the 2020 census report, a total of 1940 Asian elephants including adults, juveniles and young were sighted within Kaziranga as well as in adjoining habitats.