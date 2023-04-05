AIZAWL: Gauhati high court, Aizawl bench in collaboration with the Mizoram legal services authority organised a seminar at conference hall of district court building, MINECO in Aizawl, Mizoram to commemorate the platinum jubilee of Gauhati high court.

Mizoram governor Haribabu Kambhampati attended the even as chief guest.

“Challenges and the way forward for the Judiciary in Mizoram” was the topic of the seminar.

The program commenced with a welcome address by Justice Marli Vankung, Judge of Gauhati high court.

On this occasion, Mizoram governor Haribabu Kambhampati released a souvenir ceramic plate and then proceeded to give his address.

Later on, Justice Nelson Sailo, Judge of Gauhati high court delivered a keynote address covering the brief history and evolution of Gauhati high court and elaborated on the topic of the seminar.

On behalf of the Mizoram bar association, C Lalramzauva, senior advocate and adviser to Mizoram chief minister also delivered a speech.

Mizoram governor Haribabu Kambhampati expressed his delight in his participation at the historic event.

He opened his address by sharing his knowledge of how disputes were settled using a conciliatory process rather than the adversary system in the Northeast region before the existence of courts.

He also expressed his appreciation of the peace-loving nature of the Mizo as the main reason why there is a smaller number of cases as compared to the other parts of the country.

He continued his address by reiterating the fact that the judiciary is one of the most important pillars of democracy and how the judiciary is expected to be the guardian of the constitution.