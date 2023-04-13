NAGAON: A detainee reportedly died under mysterious circumstances in police custody in Nagaon district of Assam.

The incident has been reported from Kampur police station in Nagaon district of Assam.

According to reports, the detainee fell unconscious inside the police station late on Wednesday (April 12) night.

The deceased person has been identified as Mati Prasad Bora.

Bora was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The deceased was detained in a domestic violence case for allegedly assaulting his wife.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased have alleged that “the police thrashed him in custody”.

“We did not file any case against him. We only asked the police to intimidate him as he regularly beat his wife,” a relative of the decease reportedly said.

According to reports, the deceased person had numerous medical conditions.

The man is suspected to have died of a heart attack.