DIBRUGARH: Ahead of Union Minister Amit Shah’s visit in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh, situation has become tense in the town after three women tea workers were mowed down by a speeding vehicle at bypass near Nahartoli under Dikom police station in Dibrugarh on Monday.

The agitated protesters blocked the road for hours.

Even as the police tried to dispersed the angry mob from the NH-37 Dikom, the protesters set fire a police vehicle.

Later police resorted to blank fire to disperse the mob.

Dibrugarh SP, Shwetank Mishra and other top officials and CRPF rushed to the spot to control the situation.

The situation has been tense in the entire area.

According to reports, a speeding Swift Dzire bearing registration number AS06Z 3501 ran over the three women workers of the Nahartoli tea estate on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as- Rita Bhakta, Sunita Bedia and Mina Bedia of Nahartoli tea estate.

The agitated garden workers blocked the road disrupting traffic movement.

“The swift Dzire ran over three women when they were passing through the bypass,” said the police.