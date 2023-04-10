DIBRUGARH: In a tragic incident, three women were killed in a road accident at bypass near Nahartoli under Dikom police station in Dibrugarh on Monday.

According to sources, a speeding Swift Dzire (AS06Z 3501) reportedly ran over the three women workers of the Nahartoli tea estate.

The deceased has been identified as – Rita Bhakta, Sunita Bedia and Mina Bedia of Nahartoli tea estate.

Also read: Assam CM does recce ahead of HM’s Dibrugarh rally

The agitated garden workers blocked the road disrupting traffic movement.

“The swift Dzire ran over three women when they were passing through the bypass. The swift Dzire was overseeing and due to that the accident took place,” said a police.

AMCH superintendent Dr Prasanta Dihingia said, “Two women were brought dead at AMCH. One brought to AMCH in serious condition but during treatment she died. Our doctors tried but she died during treatment.”