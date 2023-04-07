DIBRIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit upper Assam’s Dibrugarh on April 10 and hold a public meeting at Mancotta ground in Dibrugarh.

As per sources, he will visit Arunachal Pradesh on April 10 and return to Dibrugarh on the same day.

Shah is likely to attend a public meeting in Dibrugarh at Mancotta ground on Apri 11 nextl.

Sources said the union minister also do the Bhumi Pujan of BJP mandal office to be constructed at Dibrugarh.

The BJP party workers are very excited to welcome him in Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up ahead of Amit Shah’s visit in Dibrugarh.

On April 1, Union home minister visited Mizoram and virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 11 projects worth Rs 2,414 crore for the development of the state.

During a rally in Aizawl, Shah said that the establishment of peace in Mizoram was a testament to the triumph of Indian democracy.

Official confirmation of his visit is awaited.