DIBRUGARH: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday took stock of the preparation and arrangement at the Mancotta Field in Dibrugarh where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public rally on Tuesday.

Assam Chief Minister informed that apart from addressing the public rally on Tuesday, Amit Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the Upper Assam Regional Office of the BJP at Jibon Phukan Nagar in Dibrugarh town.

Also read: Rongali Bihu 2023: Assam will witness history on April 14, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a 2-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh from today.

“We took the opportunity to welcome him in Dibrugarh for a very short period of time during his return journey.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi to launch projects worth Rs 8500 crore in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

“The Home Minister will address a public rally at the Mancotta Field in Dibrugarh.

“He will also do the Bhoomi Pujan and lay the foundation of the upper Assam regional office of the BJP in Dibrugarh,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli; state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita; state Industries, Commerce, Public Enterprises and Cultural Affairs minister, Bimal Borah; Labour and Employment Minister, Sanjoy Kishan and Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan were also present during the CM’s visit to the Mancotta Field.

Also read: Assam: Amit Shah likely to visit Dibrugarh on April 10

Later, the Chief Minister left for Dibrugarh Airport to see off Union Home Minister Amit Shah who had a brief halt at the Dibrugarh Airport on his way to Arunachal Pradesh.

The Home Minister will be arriving at Dibrugarh on Tuesday from Arunachal Pradesh to take part in the two programmes.