IMPHAL: As many as three ‘unauthorised’ churches have been demolished by the Manipur government authorities in Imphal East district.

Notably, these three ‘unauthorised’ churches were built at government-owned land at Tribal colony in Imphal, Manipur.

The demolishing of the three ‘unauthorised’ churches in Imphal East district of Manipur was carried out in the wee hours of Tuesday (April 11).

The churches that were demolished by the Manipur government authorities are: Catholic Holy Spirit Church, Evangelical Lutheran Church and Evangelical Baptist Convention Church.

The demolishment of the churches were carried out in the presence of heavy security deployment.

It may be mentioned here that the Manipur high court recently had termed the churches illegal as they were constructed in government land without proper approval.

(More details awaited)