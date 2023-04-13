Shillong: Rakkam A Sangma, Meghalaya Education Minister on Thursday expressed confidence that the National People’s Party (NPP) will win the Shillong Parliamentary seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, adding to the Tura seat that is already held by the party.

Sangma stated that he was “100 per cent sure” that the NPP would have a new MP representing Shillong come 2024.

Also Read: UP police gun down Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad

When asked about the reasons for his confidence in the NPP’s victory, Sangma cited the party’s status as a national party and the performance of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance I government over the past five years, as well as the number of MLAs the NPP currently holds as evidence of the people’s faith in the party.

Also Read: Assam: AAP spokesperson Susanta Nath granted bail

He went on to say that the NPP is the “right party for the Northeast to be represented in parliament.”

The current representative for the Shillong Parliamentary seat is Vincent H Pala, the President of the Meghalaya Congress, while the Agatha K Sangma from NPP holds the Tura Lok Sabha seat.