New Delhi: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad was killed in an ‘encounter’ with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi on Thursday, officials said.

Asad was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Another accused, Ghulam, was also shot dead in the encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, said Special Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prasahant Kumar.

“Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. They were killed in an encounter with the UP STF team,” he said.

Kumar said sophisticated foreign-made weapons were recovered from the accused.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year.

Based on a complaint by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, Asad, Ghulam and others.

Atiq Ahmed was the third son of Atiq Ahmed.

Asad had been caught on camera opening fire at Umesh Pal in Dhoomanganj in Prayagraj on February 24.

According to police officials, Asad emerged as the central figure, the “go-to-man” the in the shootout. Asad used to operate from Lucknow, where he completed his high school.