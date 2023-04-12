SHILLONG: Drafting of guidelines for maintaining sanctity of water bodies in Meghalaya is underway.

This was informed to the Meghalaya high court by the state government.

The Meghalaya government also said that guidelines regarding grant of permission for construction works near water bodies are also being drafted.

The Meghalaya high court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on the matter.

The Meghalaya government further informed the high court that aquatic experts have been included in the experts’ panel formed for preservation of water bodies.

“Accordingly, at the request of the state, let the matter appear six weeks hence,” the Meghalaya high court stated in its order.

Notably, the Meghalaya government also assured the court no construction activity will be allowed near water bodies in the state, particularly the Umiam Lake.

The Meghalaya government assured the high court that no construction will be allowed near the water bodies before the matter is next taken up for hearing and the guidelines on maintenance of the same are finalised. The matter will be next heard on May 24.