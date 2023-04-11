SHILLONG: Elders of Presbyterian Church in Meghalaya were allegedly ‘manhandled’ by miscreants at Patna in Bihar.

According to reports, the church leaders were ‘manhandled’ by alleged Bajrang Dal activists while they were praying in one of their friend’s house.

Allegedly the miscreants thought that it was a religion conversion attempt by the church elders from Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has condemned the incident.

He has also instructed the Meghalaya police to be in touch its counterparts in Bihar over the incident.

“Condemn the incident in Bihar where our elders from Presbyterian Church were manhandled by miscreants,” Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said.

CM Sangma added: “Instructed Meghalaya police to be in touch with Bihar police who are helping our elders, their statements are being taken to file FIR against those miscreants.”

The Bihar police are reportedly helping the Meghalaya church leaders, whose statements have been taken to file an FIR against the miscreants.

“We have also asked the Bihar police to escort the religious leaders,” Meghalaya director general of police (DGP) LR Bishnoi said.