SHILLONG: Public awareness, coordination among different states and law enforcement agencies are key in tacking the issue of human trafficking.

This was stated by Meghalaya director general of police (DGP) LR Bishnoi on Friday (March 31).

Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi made this statement while speaking at the state level conference on anti-human trafficking in Shillong.

Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi said that understanding the dynamics behind human trafficking, use of technology, coordination among different states and law enforcing agencies are vital in solving the problems of human trafficking.

Notably, the issue of human trafficking in India, particularly Northeast, has been one of the major concerns for security agencies.

The Meghalaya DGP has called upon the citizens of India to play an active role in curbing the menace of human trafficking in the society.

He urged the citizens to report such crimes on time for police to act upon.

Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi warned of the presence of organised networks that trap young girls on the pretext on employment.

“Sensitisation on the issue is something the government and NGOs have to do,” the Meghalaya DGP said.

“In Meghalaya, the trend after 2016 is by and large decreasing. If we work together, we can overcome this problem,” Bishnoi said.