TURA: A woman in Garo Hills region of Meghalaya was trampled to death by a wild elephant.

The deceased woman has been identified as 46-year-old Chetmilla Marak of Nabangdagre village in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Marak was killed after being attacked by a wild elephant while she along with her two friends were on their way for jhum cultivation.

While, one of her two friends (Merita Sangma) escaped unhurt, Chetmilla Marak and her other friend (Etmila Marak) came under direct attack of the elephant.

Also read: Meghalaya Congress MP writes to PM Narendra Modi for setting up Manipur-like women markets in state

Chetmilla and Etmila sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Both were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

However, Chetmilla Marak succumbed to the injuries she sustained while on her way to the hospital.

On the other hand, Etmila Marak is undergoing treatment.