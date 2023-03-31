SHILLONG: Meghalaya Congress MP Vincent Pala has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to consider setting up women markets in Meghalaya like those found in Manipur.

Ima market or Khwairamband Keithel is a market in the heart of Imphal city in Manipur run entirely by women.

“I have written to Prime Minister requesting him to set up women-led markets in every district in Meghalaya,” Pala told PTI.

The Meghalaya MP added: “This will boost not just the earning of women but will also lead to improved dignity, livelihoods, and better management of the family.”

“Women-owned business enterprises are playing a prominent role in society by generating employment opportunities in the country,” the Meghalaya MP stated.

Pala further said that in Meghalaya, women are responsible for the upbringing and management of the family.