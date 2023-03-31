AIZAWL: At least two women from Mizoram have been arrested in Nepal for allegedly possessing cocaine.

The two Mizoram women were carrying cocaine worth over Rs 17 crore Nepalese rupee.

The two arrested Mizoram women have been identified as Vahlallawmi (45) and Esther Lalhlimpui (29).

Both the arrested women hail from Serchhip district in Mizoram.

Vahlallawmi was arrested at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

She was arrested on Wednesday when she was about to fly to New Delhi.

The Nepal police confiscated 2 kg and 887 grams of cocaine from the possession of Vahlallawmi.

Vahlallawmi had hidden the drugs inside the false bottom of four ladies’ bags.

On the other hand, Lalhlimpui was arrested after police raided her hotel room in Thamel.

The police recovered 5 kg of cocaine hidden inside a false bottom of a suitcase after raiding the hotel room of Lalhlimpui.

The Nepal police initiated a further investigation into the case after taking them into judicial custody with the permission of the Kathmandu district court, according to the statement issued by the police.