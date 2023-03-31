AIZAWL: Mizoram’s apex student body and two non-tribal organizations of the state on Thursday joined hands to collectively search and curb trades or shops being illegally run by outsiders or non-tribals in the state, a student leader said.

The decision for collective efforts was made at the joint meeting of Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Muslim Welfare Society Mizoram and Central Mizoram Gorkha Youth Association (CMGYA) held in Aizawl on Thursday, MZP general secretary Jacob Lalmuanpuia said.

During the meeting, the Muslim Welfare Society Mizoram and CMGYA agreed to extend support to the MZP in its proposed search operation against outsiders or non-tribals, who illegally run business or established shops across the state, he said.

Jacob said that the student body during its special assembly held in February had decided to launch search operations against non-tribals, who illegally run business in the state and to take measures to ensure that the government agency stops such illegal trades.

The MZP in its statement alleged that the number of non-tribals illegally doing business in the state has considerably increased these days.

Many of them disguisedly run shops in the name of Mizos, while some others from outside Mizoram run business in the state selling their goods at cheap price without having valid trading permits, it said.

The outsiders return to their native states once they sell all their goods, it said.

The MZP further alleged that the rampant increase in trades illegally run by non-tribal or outsiders has also greatly affected the local traders.

It said that it would take efforts to ensure that such illegal trades are stopped before they have strong repercussions in the state.