Tura: The A’chik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK) has urged the Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, to make Tura the second capital of the state.

The petition, signed by ACHIK President, Thomas M Marak, Vice-President, Greneth M Sangma, and General Secretary, Advocate Bernita R Marak, suggests that Tura be made the winter capital of the state from October to March in order to ensure that development is equally distributed.

The petition points out that other Indian states such as Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir already have multiple capitals.

It further calls for the shifting of the Additional Secretariat from Shillong to Tura and the permanent posting of an Additional Chief Secretary and Additional Director General of Police in the Garo Hills, in order to ensure better governance and facilitate faster implementation of developmental projects.

ACHIK believes that making Tura a second capital of the state will be in line with the NDA government’s agenda of decentralisation and devolution of power, thereby making the government more accessible to the people and their needs.

It is hoped that the implementation of this proposal will bring success and achievement of good governance in the state.