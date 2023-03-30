Tura: The District Society for Integrated Dairy Development (DSIDD) West Garo Hills has recently announced an increase in the price of milk and milk products.

This decision was taken at a meeting held on March 27 with the Deputy Commissioner cum Chairman DSIDD presiding over it.

Starting April 1, the procurement price of raw milk at collection points has been fixed at Rs 55 per litre, while at the plant it is Rs 57 per litre.

The selling price of pasteurised milk to agents and retailers is Rs 63 and Rs 65 per litre respectively, and to customers, the price will be Rs 67 per litre.

Similarly, the procurement price of cream has been fixed at Rs 360 per kg, with the selling price to agents and customers being Rs 450 and Rs 460 per kg respectively.

The selling price of butter has been fixed at Rs 650 per kg for agents and Rs 660 per kg for customers, while ghee will be sold at Rs 750 per kg to agents and Rs 760 per kg to customers.

The DSIDD has stated that this price revision is an attempt to ensure that dairy farmers get fair returns for their products and to encourage them to take up dairy farming as a viable option.