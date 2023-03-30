Guwahati: In a shocking incident, a woman was killed in Assam’s Dima Hasao district when her husband set their house on fire.

The man identified as Joycharan Langthasa set the house on fire when her wife was inside it.

Police said the accused has confessed to the crime, but the motive behind the act is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read: Assam: Amidst ban, 10 trucks loaded with broilers seized in Srirampur

The deceased was identified as Binita Haflongbar. Her body was sent for post-mortem at the Haflong Civil Hospital in Dima Hasao, Assam.

The accused who is now in the custody of Assam Police did not reveal much.

Also Read: Assam CM disburses financial incentives to tea gardens

However, some locals claimed that the accused and his wife had family disputes and were often found to be fighting.

Some claimed that the accused was drunk but the police have made no such statement regarding the claims.