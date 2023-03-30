Shillong: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has attributed its poor performance in the recently held assembly elections to the desertion of its legislators.

Congress Legislature Party leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh cited the party’s limited time to organise and identify winnable candidates as well as vote splitting as contributing factors to their loss.

However, Lyngdoh noted that the National People’s Party (NPP) was also rejected by the people in the Khasi-Jaiñtia Hills region, as they only managed to secure eight out of thirty-six seats.

He also highlighted that some of the Congress candidates lost by small margins.

None of the Congress legislators who won in 2018 contested for the party in the recent polls.

In 2021, the Congress split and 12 out of 17 legislators led by Mukul Sangma joined the All India Trinamool Congress.

Subsequently, the remaining five legislators also left Congress.

In the 2023 polls, the Congress won five seats, with four coming from Khasi-Jaiñtia Hills and one from Garo Hills.